Benfold Change of Command

YOKOSUKA, Japan (December 20, 2024) – Sailors salute while the color guard presents the colors during a change of command ceremony on the flight deck the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65), Dec. 20. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)