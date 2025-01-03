USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250106-N-TD381-1161 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 6, 2025) Sailors conduct flight operations aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier (CVN 70), Jan. 6, 2025. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaiah B. Goessl)