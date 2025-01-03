4th Marines Sgt. Maj. Melendez Promotion      

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Rigoberto Melendez speaks on his time at 4th Marine Regiment at the conclusion of his promotion ceremony on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 6, 2025. Marines that wear the rank of sergeant major serve as the principal enlisted advisor for senior Marine commanders, making high level decisions that can create lasting change in the Marine Corps. Melendez, a native of Texas, is a senior enlisted leader with Headquarters Company, 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Adam Trump)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2025 02:35
|Photo ID:
|8823538
|VIRIN:
|250106-M-KH244-1130
|Resolution:
|5865x3912
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
