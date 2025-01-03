Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th Marines Sgt. Maj. Melendez Promotion [Image 8 of 8]

    4th Marines Sgt. Maj. Melendez Promotion

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.06.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Adam Trump 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Rigoberto Melendez speaks on his time at 4th Marine Regiment at the conclusion of his promotion ceremony on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 6, 2025. Marines that wear the rank of sergeant major serve as the principal enlisted advisor for senior Marine commanders, making high level decisions that can create lasting change in the Marine Corps.  Melendez, a native of Texas, is a senior enlisted leader with Headquarters Company, 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Adam Trump) 

    Date Taken: 01.06.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2025 02:35
    Photo ID: 8823538
    VIRIN: 250106-M-KH244-1130
    Resolution: 5865x3912
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    This work, 4th Marines Sgt. Maj. Melendez Promotion [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Adam Trump, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Promotion
    USMC
    4th Marines
    Sergeant Major
    3d Marine Division

