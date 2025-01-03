Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holiday in Hampton Roads 2024 [Image 3 of 9]

    Holiday in Hampton Roads 2024

    CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Winifield Dawkins II 

    U.S. Fleet Forces Band

    U.S. Fleet Forces Band performs for the community in Chesapeake, VA during the annual holiday concert at the New Life Church to commemorate the Holiday season. The band performed 14 different holiday songs, ranging from holiday classics to more contemporary modern holiday hits. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Alex Ivy/Released)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2024
    Date Posted: 01.06.2025 21:09
    Photo ID: 8823435
    VIRIN: 241213-N-AN678-2097
    Resolution: 6960x4640
    Size: 4.19 MB
    Location: CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Holiday in Hampton Roads 2024 [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Winifield Dawkins II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Christmas

    Christmas Concert Band U.S. Fleet Forces

