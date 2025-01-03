Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USSOCOM Para-Commando Demonstration team fly over Gasparilla Bowl [Image 9 of 10]

    USSOCOM Para-Commando Demonstration team fly over Gasparilla Bowl

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Robert Bell A company, 5th Battalion, 159th Aviation Regiment, UH-60 Black Hawk crew chief, conducts a flyover during Tampa Bay, Florida’s, annual Gasparilla Bowl, Dec. 20, 2024. The UH-60 crew conducted the flyover in partnership with members of the U.S. Special Operations Command Para-Commando Demonstration team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)

