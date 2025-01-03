Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Purple Heart recipient says pay attention to that Army Training! [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Purple Heart recipient says pay attention to that Army Training!

    UNITED STATES

    12.04.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Army Recovery Care Program

    (Photo courtesy Sgt. Aneska Holness)
    Retired Col. Jim McDermott from the Army Joint Modernization Command pins the Purple Heart on Sgt Aneska Holness on Dec 4, 2024, at Fort Bliss, Texas.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 01.06.2025 09:03
    Photo ID: 8822826
    VIRIN: 250106-A-A4453-1003
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 265.55 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Purple Heart recipient says pay attention to that Army Training! [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Purple Heart recipient says pay attention to that Army Training!
    Purple Heart recipient says pay attention to that Army Training!
    Purple Heart recipient says pay attention to that Army Training!

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Purple Heart recipient says pay attention to that Army Training!

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Purple Heart
    Army Medicine
    Army Recovery Care Program
    fort bliss soldier recovery unit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download