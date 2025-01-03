Date Taken: 12.04.2024 Date Posted: 01.06.2025 09:03 Photo ID: 8822826 VIRIN: 250106-A-A4453-1003 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 265.55 KB Location: US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Purple Heart recipient says pay attention to that Army Training! [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.