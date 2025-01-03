(Photo courtesy Sgt. Aneska Holness)
Retired Col. Jim McDermott from the Army Joint Modernization Command pins the Purple Heart on Sgt Aneska Holness on Dec 4, 2024, at Fort Bliss, Texas.
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2025 09:03
|Photo ID:
|8822826
|VIRIN:
|250106-A-A4453-1003
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|265.55 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Purple Heart recipient says pay attention to that Army Training! [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
