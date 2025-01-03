Governor's Twenty Pistol Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army and Air National Guardsmen participate in the Governor's Twenty marksmanship competition at Camp Swift, Bastrop, Texas, Jan. 5, 2025. The guardsmen compete in several pistol shooting events over a two day period, with the top 20 receiving a special Governor’s Twenty tab that can be worn on their combat uniforms. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Gutierrez)