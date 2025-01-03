Jimmy Carter State Funeral Rehearsal

U.S. service members with the Ceremonial Honor Guard carry a casket during a rehearsal at the Carter Center as part of preparations for a state funeral honoring former President Jimmy Carter in Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 3, 2025. Military and civilian personnel assigned to Joint Task Force-National Capital Region provided ceremonial and civil affairs support during Carter's state funeral. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Zach Heimbuch)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2025 07:40
|Photo ID:
|8822163
|VIRIN:
|250103-D-QS607-1051
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|10.58 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
