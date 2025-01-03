Jimmy Carter State Funeral Rehearsal

Members of the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region conduct a rehearsal at the Carter Center as part of preparations for a state funeral honoring former President Jimmy Carter, in Atlanta, Georgia., Jan. 3, 2025. JTF-NCR is a joint service command tasked with planning and delivering precise ceremonial support during state funerals, while safeguarding the National Capital Region and collaborating on homeland defense. Comprised of approximately 4,000 military and civilian personnel from all branches of the Armed Forces—including Reserve and National Guard components—the task force ensures the highest standards of honor and professionalism for national tributes. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Zach Heimbuch)
Date Taken:
|01.03.2025
Date Posted:
|01.04.2025 07:36
Location:
|ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US
