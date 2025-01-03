Unwavering Determination

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2024

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. shakima deprince 

    1st Marine Corps District

    New U.S. Marine Corps Drill instructor, Staff Sgt. Cherise Herrera stands in her campaign cover during Drill Instructor School graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, December 19, 2024. During Drill Instructor School, Marines developed leadership skills, mastered drill, met physical fitness requirements and learned how to make Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Shakima DePrince)

