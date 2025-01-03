Unwavering Determination

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

New U.S. Marine Corps Drill instructor, Staff Sgt. Cherise Herrera stands in her campaign cover during Drill Instructor School graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, December 19, 2024. During Drill Instructor School, Marines developed leadership skills, mastered drill, met physical fitness requirements and learned how to make Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Shakima DePrince)