From the moment she graduated recruit training, Staff Sergeant Cherise Herrera, a New York native, knew she wanted to be a Drill Instructor. The mentorship she received from her own Drill Instructors profoundly shaped her understanding of leadership and instilled in her a deep desire to pay this growth forward. This wasn't just a career goal; it was a calling. However, the path to becoming a Drill Instructor wasn't a straight line. Initially serving as a reserve Marine, upon being sworn back into active duty, her plan was to proceed directly to Drill Instructor school. Her package was ready, awaiting only the change of her component code from Reserve to Active Duty. Instead, she found herself temporarily assigned to Recruiting Station New York, serving as a canvassing recruiter at Recruiting Sub Station Hicksville.



This recruiting experience, while challenging, proved uniquely fulfilling. She found immense satisfaction in connecting with her community, guiding young people from her own area toward the Marine Corps, and giving back to the place that had raised her. This period, though not directly related to her DI aspirations, solidified her leadership skills and reinforced her commitment to mentoring and shaping others. It was a valuable, albeit unexpected, detour on her road to becoming a Drill Instructor.



Two weeks into this assignment, a football game at a pool event with poolees resulted in a significant injury: a torn ACL and two parts of her meniscus. This injury, along with the challenges of transferring from the reserves to active duty and overcoming delays due to the pandemic, tested her resilience. Rehabilitation took eighteen months, encompassing three separate stints of limited duty, but even this setback couldn't derail her unwavering determination. Supported by her friends and fellow Marines, she persevered. Her intrinsic motivation fueling her recovery and pushing her forward.



After years of persistent effort, Staff Sergeant Herrera finally resubmitted her Drill Instructor package. This wasn't just about achieving a goal; it was about fulfilling a deep-seated desire to shape the next generation of Marines. SSgt Herrera graduated Drill Instructor School on December 19, 2024 and is now proudly serving as a Drill Instructor. Her fifteen-year journey exemplifies unwavering commitment and resilience. She's ready now, eager to mentor and mold the future of the Marine Corps, grateful for the journey and excited for what lies ahead.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.19.2023 Date Posted: 01.07.2025 12:16 Story ID: 488748 Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US Hometown: HICKSVILLE, NEW YORK, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Unwavering Determination, by GySgt shakima deprince, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.