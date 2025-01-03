Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Schriever Christmas Tree Lighting [Image 15 of 15]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Schriever Christmas Tree Lighting

    SCHRIEVER SFB, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Tiana Williams 

    Space Base Delta 1

    SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Schriever's Christmas Village shines bright against the setting sun during the Christmas tree lighting and parade of lights ceremony at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado Springs, CO on December 6, 2024. Hosted by the 50th FSS, the event brought Space Base Delta 1 leadership, guardians, airmen and families together for an evening of festive cheer, bright lights and holiday magic. (U.S. Space Force by Tiana Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 01.03.2025 13:05
    Photo ID: 8821645
    VIRIN: 241206-X-IF173-1015
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 6.49 MB
    Location: SCHRIEVER SFB, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Schriever Christmas Tree Lighting [Image 15 of 15], by Tiana Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Schriever Christmas Tree Lighting
    Schriever Christmas Tree Lighting
    Schriever Christmas Tree Lighting
    Schriever Christmas Tree Lighting
    Schriever Christmas Tree Lighting
    Schriever Christmas Tree Lighting
    Schriever Christmas Tree Lighting
    Schriever Christmas Tree Lighting
    Schriever Christmas Tree Lighting
    Schriever Christmas Tree Lighting
    Schriever Christmas Tree Lighting
    Schriever Christmas Tree Lighting
    Schriever Christmas Tree Lighting
    Schriever Christmas Tree Lighting
    Schriever Christmas Tree Lighting

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CO
    Christmas Parade
    Christmas Tree Lighting
    Schriever SFB
    Space Base Delta 1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download