SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Schriever's Christmas Village shines bright against the setting sun during the Christmas tree lighting and parade of lights ceremony at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado Springs, CO on December 6, 2024. Hosted by the 50th FSS, the event brought Space Base Delta 1 leadership, guardians, airmen and families together for an evening of festive cheer, bright lights and holiday magic. (U.S. Space Force by Tiana Williams)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2025 13:05
|Photo ID:
|8821645
|VIRIN:
|241206-X-IF173-1015
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|6.49 MB
|Location:
|SCHRIEVER SFB, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Schriever Christmas Tree Lighting [Image 15 of 15], by Tiana Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.