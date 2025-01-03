Schriever Christmas Tree Lighting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Schriever's Christmas Village shines bright against the setting sun during the Christmas tree lighting and parade of lights ceremony at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado Springs, CO on December 6, 2024. Hosted by the 50th FSS, the event brought Space Base Delta 1 leadership, guardians, airmen and families together for an evening of festive cheer, bright lights and holiday magic. (U.S. Space Force by Tiana Williams)