    Innovation for the future: Louisville District engineering design section embraces collaboration and new technologies [Image 2 of 2]

    Innovation for the future: Louisville District engineering design section embraces collaboration and new technologies

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2024

    Photo by Kelsie Hall 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    Bob Hooe, Design Branch, Architectural Section Engineering Technician, demonstrates how the Project Design Team is using VR technology to meet their goals, Louisville, KY, Dec 18, 2024.

    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Kelsie Hall)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.02.2025 10:37
    Photo ID: 8821134
    VIRIN: 241218-A-RC524-1002
    Resolution: 5497x3665
    Size: 5.4 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    USACE
    Virtual Reality
    Design
    Innovation
    Louisville District

