Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Emory S. Land Hosts Tour for Admiral in Singapore [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Emory S. Land Hosts Tour for Admiral in Singapore

    SINGAPORE

    12.17.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mario Reyes Villatoro 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    SINGAPORE (Dec. 17, 2024) – Electronics Technician 3rd Class Blake Duffell, second from left, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), discusses the repair capabilities of the ship with Rear Adm. Todd Cimicata, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73, center, while touring the ship during a regularly scheduled port call in Singapore, Dec. 17, 2024. Singapore is Emory S. Land’s 14th port call since it departed on deployment May 17, 2024. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2024
    Date Posted: 01.02.2025 01:39
    Photo ID: 8820908
    VIRIN: 241217-N-OJ012-2080
    Resolution: 3322x1869
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: SG
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Emory S. Land Hosts Tour for Admiral in Singapore [Image 2 of 2], by SA Mario Reyes Villatoro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Emory S. Land Hosts Tour for Admiral in Singapore
    Emory S. Land Hosts Tour for Admiral in Singapore

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Singapore
    USS Emory S. Land
    Task Force 73
    AS 39
    Commander Logistics Group Western Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download