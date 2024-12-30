Emory S. Land Hosts Tour for Admiral in Singapore

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SINGAPORE (Dec. 17, 2024) – Electronics Technician 3rd Class Blake Duffell, second from left, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), discusses the repair capabilities of the ship with Rear Adm. Todd Cimicata, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73, center, while touring the ship during a regularly scheduled port call in Singapore, Dec. 17, 2024. Singapore is Emory S. Land’s 14th port call since it departed on deployment May 17, 2024. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)