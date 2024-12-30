Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    11.27.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Bryson 

    The 75th Ranger Regiment

    A U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Selection and Training Company(RSTC), Special Troops Battalion 75th Ranger Regiment , Fort Moore, Georgia, conduct sprints uphill during a ruck run, Sept. 27 2024. The Regiments Selection and Training company is the gateway to the Regiment. RSTC is in charge of the preparation course for the Ranger Assessment and Selection Program (Pre RASP) as well as Ranger Assessment and Selection 1 and 2 (RASP 1 and 2). (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Bryson)

    Date Taken: 11.27.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 22:04
    Photo ID: 8820528
    VIRIN: 241127-A-YE304-1014
    Resolution: 3744x4680
    Size: 7.69 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ruck Run In The Fog [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Jonathan Bryson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

