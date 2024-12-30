Ruck Run In The Fog

A U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Selection and Training Company(RSTC), Special Troops Battalion 75th Ranger Regiment , Fort Moore, Georgia, conduct sprints uphill during a ruck run, Sept. 27 2024. The Regiments Selection and Training company is the gateway to the Regiment. RSTC is in charge of the preparation course for the Ranger Assessment and Selection Program (Pre RASP) as well as Ranger Assessment and Selection 1 and 2 (RASP 1 and 2). (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Bryson)
