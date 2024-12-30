Ranger Regiment Live Fire

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Ranger assigned to 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, Fort Moore, Georgia, assists gunner with a barrel change during a platoon live fire, October 17, 2024. The 75th Ranger Regiment requires each of its line battalions to conduct validation live fires throughout the year to maintain their proficiency and readiness. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Bryson)