    Ranger Regiment Live Fire [Image 2 of 2]

    Ranger Regiment Live Fire

    UNITED STATES

    10.16.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Bryson 

    The 75th Ranger Regiment

    A U.S. Army Ranger assigned to 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, Fort Moore, Georgia, assists gunner with a barrel change during a platoon live fire, October 17, 2024. The 75th Ranger Regiment requires each of its line battalions to conduct validation live fires throughout the year to maintain their proficiency and readiness. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Bryson)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 22:04
    Photo ID: 8820529
    VIRIN: 241017-A-YE304-1030
    Resolution: 3744x4680
    Size: 9.56 MB
    Location: US
    This work, Ranger Regiment Live Fire [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Jonathan Bryson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ranger Regiment Live Fire

