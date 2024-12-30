Coast Guard aircrew locates, rescues 2 from disabled vessel off Samana Cay, Bahamas

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Coast Guard aircrews located and rescued two missing boaters off the coast of Samana Cay, Bahamas, Monday, after their vessel became disabled.



The Royal Bahamas Defence Force notified the Coast Guard, Sunday, that two men were reported overdue and were last seen departing Samana Cay, May 15, in an 18-foot recreational vessel.



Aircrews aboard an HC-144 Ocean Sentry plane from Coast Guard Air Station Miami and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter forward-deployed from Air Station Clearwater to Operation Bahamas Turks and Caicos were launched to assist. The Air Station Miami crew located the disabled vessel 55 miles from land and dropped a parachute emergency supply kit with food, water, and a radio but the two men were unable to recover the kit.



Upon arriving on scene and multiple failed attempts to initiate communications with the two men, the Air Station Clearwater crew deployed a rescue swimmer. Both men were hoisted to safety aboard the helicopter and transported to Spring Point Airport in the Bahamas.



No medical concerns were reported.



"Our success for this case highlights our crews’ teamwork and skills,” said Lt. Scott Kellerman, Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60T pilot. “Everyone maintained a tight focus and nailed their roles. I'm super proud of how we came together to bring those guys back to safety. It's moments like these that remind us why we train so hard and why we joined the Coast Guard in the first place."