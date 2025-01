Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The crews of the French navy ships FS Tonnerre (L9014) and FS Guépratte (F714) underway in the Caribbean, June 7, 2024. The two ships met with the Coast Guard Cutter Eagle off Colombia to take part in a passing ceremony between the partners. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West)