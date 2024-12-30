Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Employee Assistance Program Specialist

Deborah Mauri is Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime's new Employee Assistance Program Specialist. (Photo by Arthur Hylton/DSCC)
Employee Spotlight: DLA Land and Maritime Employee Assistance Program’s Deborah Mauri
