Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Employee Assistance Program Specialist

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Employee Assistance Program Specialist

    COLUMBUS, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2024

    Photo by Arthur Hylton 

    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime

    Deborah Mauri is Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime's new Employee Assistance Program Specialist. (Photo by Arthur Hylton/DSCC)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 20:01
    Photo ID: 8820410
    VIRIN: 241204-D-DM952-9950
    Resolution: 2560x1440
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: COLUMBUS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Employee Assistance Program Specialist, by Arthur Hylton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Employee Spotlight: DLA Land and Maritime Employee Assistance Program&rsquo;s Deborah Mauri

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EEO
    DLA Land and Maritime

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download