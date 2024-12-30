Employee Spotlight: DLA Land and Maritime Employee Assistance Program’s Deborah Mauri

Get to know Deborah Mauri, who recently joined Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime as the organization's Employee Assistance Program Specialist. ​She is a licensed independent social worker and comes to DLA Land and Maritime from the Veterans Affairs Central Ohio Healthcare System where she spent the majority of her 24-year career serving veterans and their families. Her phone number is 614-692-2000, and her office hours are 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Her office is located on the first floor of Building 20 in Room A160N.



What prompted you to join DLA?



I was looking for a new challenge as I had been in the VA system since October 1999 when I started my graduate school placement at the Dayton VAMC before eventually moving to the Columbus VA for the majority of my VA social work career. Dr. Jim Lantz, one of my social work professors at The Ohio State University, made his students promise not to do the same thing throughout their careers. Dr. Lantz was a Vietnam veteran, and I thought of that promise to him when I accepted this job. Sadly, he passed away in 2003 but was a mentor to many social workers throughout his long career.







Can you share a little about your background?



I grew up in southeastern Ohio and enjoyed working on the dairy farm owned by my paternal grandparents, William and Mary Polasky, every weekend. My paternal great-grandparents, Barbara and John Tomsho, came to the United States from Slovakia to work in the coal mines of western Pennsylvania and southeastern Ohio. On my maternal side, my grandfather, James Sweigart, and his brothers served in World War II and are of German heritage. My grandfather and his older brother, Glenn, were both prisoners of war during WWII. My great-uncles Glenn and Bert both served as fighter pilots during the war. Bert is buried at Arlington National Cemetery, and I was able to visit his grave, which is located on the hill below the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. My brother, Leonard Polasky, served in the Army’s Old Guard and would frequently meet up with Bert and his wife when he was stationed in Virginia many years ago. My grandfather became a deacon in the Catholic Church after his experiences as a POW. As for me, I received my bachelor’s degree in psychology and my master’s degree in social work from Ohio State. I also have an associate’s degree in accounting from Park University. I am married and have three sons, Maxwell, Mico, and Zeno. My husband, Mark, is a retired Army officer, and I have two Doberman Pinscher dogs and an orange tabby cat. There is never a dull day at our house!







How do you feel your experience at the VA prepared you for this job?



I always enjoyed being a direct care provider at the VA and have worked with many veterans, caregivers, family members and community agencies over the years to maximize each individual’s potential and help them fulfill their goals. I worked as a medical social worker for many years in addition to providing mental health services, which gave me a unique perspective on the impact of the medical conditions that impact functioning and overall well-being. I am also knowledgeable about the landscape of the local health community as many social service resources are county and zip code specific in Ohio.







A large part of the Employee Assistance Program is interacting on a personal level with employees. How are you looking to engage with the workforce over the coming months? (employee seminars, workshops, other programs)



I hope to show employees that the Employee Assistance Program is not only for mental health services but it also provides access to a wealth of resources available at the DLA EAP and MagellanAscend.com websites. The program offers a wide range of services, from mental and physical health concerns to legal assistance and retirement planning. It also offers weekly webinars on a broad range of topics year-round. A current schedule of offerings may be found on DLA EAP website. I offer counseling on-site and can assist employees in completing a State of Ohio Health Care Power of Attorney, living will declaration or Ohio Donor Registry Form. I am also knowledgeable regarding senior services and elder care, as well as advice for people planning their own retirement who have concerns about resources and insurance coverage. I plan on making presentations for the workforce and would welcome input from employees regarding topics of interest or trainings that would be helpful to them. I have an open-door policy. Employees should feel comfortable stopping by to ask a question, schedule an appointment and request information during my normal office hours. My door is normally only closed if I am with someone and the “conference in session” sign is visible on the door or if I’m away from my desk.







What do you see as your biggest challenge right now?



I think my biggest challenge is being completely new to the Defense Department and DLA so understanding the organizational structure and local culture will take time.







What are some of your passions outside of work?



I enjoy spending time with my husband and my sons. My youngest and middle son both played football this year for different schools, so I enjoyed attending their games and watching them learn the value of sportsmanship and being a team player. I also enjoy walking my Doberman Pinschers, who require a lot of exercise, which is a challenge during the winter since they have short coats and don’t really enjoy the cold!







What’s the most thrilling or adventurous thing you have ever done?



My husband and I were married in New Zealand. That’s the only time I’ve ever left the United States. I enjoy my family, my dogs, and spending time on the land my husband and I purchased a few years ago. I finally got the John Deere tractor that my dad wouldn’t let me drive as a kid!







What is the most surprising or unexpected thing others don’t know about you?



I love World Wrestling Entertainment and watch it all the time with my boys. I also love football and enjoy watching all levels of the game from youth through college and the NFL.







Who is the most influential person in your life, past or present, and why?



I am very grateful for my teachers and my elementary school principal, Anthony Jefferson, who told me that I could go to college and achieve my goals, which was inspiring to hear as a kid who grew up dirt poor in southeastern Ohio. I think the most influential people are the people you meet over the years (friends, family, teachers, mentors) who have a positive impact on your life and help you see that you can reach the goals that you set for yourself. I am grateful that I had so many people over the years who blessed my life with their wisdom and encouragement.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.06.2024 Date Posted: 12.31.2024 20:01 Story ID: 488578 Location: OHIO, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Employee Spotlight: DLA Land and Maritime Employee Assistance Program’s Deborah Mauri, by Stefanie Hauck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.