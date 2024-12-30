USACE, partners launch $14.5M flood resilience project in Marin City

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Leaders from the Marin City Community Services District, Marin City Climate Resilience and Health Justice and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers San Francisco District held a community celebration event Nov. 7, 2024, marking the start of a project aimed at providing long-overdue relief to the historical flooding problems that have plagued the city for well over half a century. In August, Marin City was selected for a Congressional pilot program with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to improve flood safety and address water resource challenges in small and economically disadvantaged communities across the United States. Marin City was selected by the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works to be one of 12 communities who will participate in this program where the federal government will cover 100 percent of the cost of a water resources project. The new project will focus on addressing flooding to improve safety, health and community well-being. Speakers at the mid-morning event included: Ms. Terrie Green, executive director of Marin City Climate Resilience and Health Justice (MCCRHJ), Chinaka Green, MCCRHJ associate director, Lt. Col. Timothy Shebesta (pictured at podium), commander of the USACE San Francisco District, Marin County Supervisor Stephanie Moulton-Peters, U.S. Congressman Jared Huffman, and several residents who shared testimonials on the need for flood resilience in their community.