Crew members of Coast Guard Station Barnegat Light, personnel from a nonprofit which promotes commercial fishing vessel safety, and members of the fishing industry pose for a photo at Station Barnegat Light, New Jersey, March 21, 2024. The partners were holding a commercial fishing vessel safety course for fisherman in the area. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West)