Weasel of the Week: 79th Fighter Squadron, 'Tigers'

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alaura Tapia-Caballero, 79th Fighter Squadron acting squadron aviation resource management noncommissioned officer in charge, poses for a Weasel of the Week portrait at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Dec. 4, 2024. Weasel of the Week is a 20th Fighter Wing recognition program in which base leadership congratulates members for their hard work, excellence and dedication to the mission. Tapia-Caballero was selected for her drive to take on additional responsibilities, like leading a team through multiple exercises and serving as the acting NCOIC for her section. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)