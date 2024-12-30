Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Weasel of the Week: 79th Fighter Squadron, 'Tigers'

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger  

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alaura Tapia-Caballero, 79th Fighter Squadron acting squadron aviation resource management noncommissioned officer in charge, poses for a Weasel of the Week portrait at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Dec. 4, 2024. Weasel of the Week is a 20th Fighter Wing recognition program in which base leadership congratulates members for their hard work, excellence and dedication to the mission. Tapia-Caballero was selected for her drive to take on additional responsibilities, like leading a team through multiple exercises and serving as the acting NCOIC for her section. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)

