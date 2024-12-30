U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alaura Tapia-Caballero, 79th Fighter Squadron acting squadron aviation resource management noncommissioned officer in charge, poses for a Weasel of the Week portrait at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Dec. 4, 2024. Weasel of the Week is a 20th Fighter Wing recognition program in which base leadership congratulates members for their hard work, excellence and dedication to the mission. Tapia-Caballero was selected for her drive to take on additional responsibilities, like leading a team through multiple exercises and serving as the acting NCOIC for her section. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2024 11:31
|Photo ID:
|8819617
|VIRIN:
|241203-F-CW240-1038
|Resolution:
|3188x2123
|Size:
|938.96 KB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Weasel of the Week: 79th Fighter Squadron, 'Tigers', by SrA Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
