Chief of Naval Research Rear Adm. Kurt Rothenhaus addresses attendees at the 2024 Naval Science and Technology (S&T)/Combat Systems/Technology, Systems and Ships Symposium in Arlington, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Walls)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2024 12:47
|Photo ID:
|8818252
|VIRIN:
|241230-N-NO201-1001
|Resolution:
|1050x600
|Size:
|522.88 KB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Partnership Power: ONR, ASNE Talk S&T Innovation, Maritime Dominance at Symposium, by Michael Walls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Partnership Power: ONR, ASNE Talk S&T Innovation, Maritime Dominance at Symposium
No keywords found.