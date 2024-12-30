Partnership Power: ONR, ASNE Talk S&T Innovation, Maritime Dominance at Symposium

ARLINGTON, Va.—What role does scientific and technological innovation play in providing critical capability to Sailors and Marines around the world? How can the Naval Research and Development Establishment — and its diverse array of partners — best align to the warfighting priorities laid out by the Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV), Chief of Naval Operations and Commandant of the Marine Corps?



These were powerful underlying themes at the 2024 Naval Science and Technology (S&T)/Combat Systems/Technology, Systems and Ships Symposium held Dec. 9-12 in Arlington, Virginia.



Hosted by the Office of Naval Research (ONR) and the American Society of Naval Engineers (ASNE), the symposium enabled attendees across the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps, industry and academia to meet, discuss and learn about “Naval S&T: From Idea to Maritime Dominance,” particularly focus areas crucial to the Department of the Navy.



Chief of Naval Research Rear Adm. Kurt Rothenhaus gave a joint opening keynote address with Rear Adm. Tom Dickinson, program executive officer for Integrated Warfare Systems.



“ONR appreciates the chance to team with partners like ASNE to help shape research outcomes that support the Fleet and Force,” said Rothenhaus. “It’s a prime example of the partnerships between industry, academia and government that are needed to rapidly discover and deliver for the Sailors and Marines we have the privilege of serving.”



Additional speakers included the Hon. Carlos Del Toro, SECNAV; the Hon. Nickolas Guertin, assistant secretary of the Navy for Research, Development and Acquisition (ASN RD&A); and Vice Adm. Scott Pappano, principal military deputy, ASN RD&A.



The symposium showcased two ONR-led discussion panels — held Dec. 10 and 12, respectively — focusing on science and technology.



The Dec. 10 panel was titled “Naval Power: Science and Technology to deliver in an era of strategic competition and technological change.” ONR Executive Director Dr. Thomas Fu served as moderator and participants included:



• Dr. Michael Pollock, department head, ONR C5ISRT

• Dr. Knox Millsaps, department head, ONR Naval Air Warfare and Weapons

• Dr. Gregory Orris, Naval Engineering Focus Area lead, ONR Sea Warfare and Weapons



This event touched on topics such as recognizing the current state of strategic competition with peer adversaries and the need to be agile in an ever-changing environment; the importance of the Naval S&T Strategy in building partnerships, creating a culture of S&T excellence and enhancing maritime dominance; and the need to revitalize basic research and collaborate with industry and academic partners.



The Dec. 12 panel was titled “S&T to improve the lethality, survivability and affordability of the Fleet and Force.” Moderated by Capt. Steven Tarr III, the military deputy in ONR’s Sea Warfare and Weapons Department, it featured the following panelists:



• Ben Bouffard, deputy director of the Naval Sea Systems Command's Technology Office

• Neil Graf, program lead, ONR ManTech

• Dr. Jennifer Wolk, acting department head, ONR Sea Warfare and Weapons



This event discussed issues and challenges surrounding sustainment, maintenance and manufacturing; the impact of the Cold War’s end on the U.S. military shipbuilding and industrial base, as well as subsequent struggles; and how innovations such as additive manufacturing are crucial to naval maintenance and repair.



In addition to the main S&T panels, other ONR-related professional talks included:



• Sandy Landsberg, Naval STEM Coordination Office executive and a division director in ONR’s C5ISRT Department, gave a presentation about Navy AI.

• Scott Bewley, NavalX deputy director of business operations, and Capt. Eric Hutter, ONR Global executive officer, provided overviews of their respective organizations.

• In a presentation titled “The Future of Naval Weapons,” Capt. Jesse Black, commanding officer of the Naval Research Laboratory (NRL), discussed the mission and organizational structure of NRL, its history and connection to Thomas Edison, past technological successes and advances, and its current role in developing groundbreaking S&T capabilities for the Navy and Marine Corps.



“Improving not only the lethality, survivability and affordability of our current and future system is not an easy task,” said Rothenhaus. “However, by teaming early and often on a common north star — we have shown we can achieve incredible results for our Sailors and Marines.”



The broader purpose of the 2024 Naval S&T/Combat Systems/Technology, Systems and Ships Symposium aligned with the Naval S&T Strategy released earlier this year by SECNAV Del Toro. The strategy serves as sailing directions for strengthening collaboration with industry, academia, and partners and allies, to cultivate groundbreaking scientific research and accelerate delivery of technological innovation to the Navy and Marine Corps.



Warren Duffie Jr. is a contractor for ONR Corporate Strategic Communications.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.30.2024 Date Posted: 12.30.2024 13:26 Story ID: 488445 Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Partnership Power: ONR, ASNE Talk S&T Innovation, Maritime Dominance at Symposium, by Warren Duffie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.