    84th Chemical Battalion FTX June 2024 [Image 5 of 5]

    84th Chemical Battalion FTX June 2024

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Photo by Amanda Sullivan 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Pvt. Daven Maclin, Soldier in training with Company C, 84th Chemical Battalion, emerges from the smoke during a Field Training Exercise June 21, 2024, at Fort Leonard Wood. FTXs serve as a medium to perform summative and formative assessments on what Soldiers have learned throughout advanced individual training.

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 12.30.2024 12:06
    Photo ID: 8818218
    VIRIN: 240621-A-JT284-1353
    Resolution: 4828x3212
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
    This work, 84th Chemical Battalion FTX June 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by Amanda Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    84th Chemical Battalion FTX June 2024

    Fort Leonard Wood
    CBRN specialist
    Advanced Individual Training (AIT)

