84th Chemical Battalion FTX June 2024

Pvt. Daven Maclin, Soldier in training with Company C, 84th Chemical Battalion, emerges from the smoke during a Field Training Exercise June 21, 2024, at Fort Leonard Wood. FTXs serve as a medium to perform summative and formative assessments on what Soldiers have learned throughout advanced individual training.
