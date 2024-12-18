Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Keesler hosts 2024 Winter Commandant Conference: Shaping the future of EPME [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Keesler hosts 2024 Winter Commandant Conference: Shaping the future of EPME

    BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kurstyn Canida 

    81st Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Wolfe Davidson, 2nd Air Force commander, gives openinhg remarks at the 2024 Winter Commandants Conference at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, December 17, 2024. The Commandants Conference is a bi-annual meeting where leaders can gather and strategize way to progress Enlisted Professional Military Education. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kurstyn Canida)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2024
    Date Posted: 12.27.2024 13:29
    Photo ID: 8816864
    VIRIN: 241217-F-JH376-1058
    Resolution: 6043x2829
    Size: 9.25 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keesler hosts 2024 Winter Commandant Conference: Shaping the future of EPME [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Kurstyn Canida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Keesler hosts 2024 Winter Commandant Conference: Shaping the future of EPME
    Keesler hosts 2024 Winter Commandant Conference: Shaping the future of EPME
    Keesler hosts 2024 Winter Commandant Conference: Shaping the future of EPME

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Keesler hosts 2024 Winter Commandant Conference: Shaping the future of EPME

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    AETC
    81st TRW
    Commandants Conference

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download