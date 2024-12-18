Keesler hosts 2024 Winter Commandant Conference: Shaping the future of EPME

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Wolfe Davidson, 2nd Air Force commander, gives openinhg remarks at the 2024 Winter Commandants Conference at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, December 17, 2024. The Commandants Conference is a bi-annual meeting where leaders can gather and strategize way to progress Enlisted Professional Military Education. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kurstyn Canida)
