USS Princeton conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 21, 2024) - Sailors watch from the bridge wings as a F/A-18E Super Hornet and a F/A-18F Super Hornet from Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 2 fly past the Ticonderoga- class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), Dec. 21, 2024. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob I. Allison)