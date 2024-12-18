USS America, JS Ise Host Gift Exchange

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241226-N-HJ896-1056 SASEBO, Japan (Dec. 26, 2024) Personnel assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force ship JS Ise (DDH 182) conduct a gift exchange in Sasebo, Japan Dec. 26. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Amy Cocoro Mullins)