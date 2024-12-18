Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America, JS Ise Host Gift Exchange [Image 2 of 2]

    USS America, JS Ise Host Gift Exchange

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    12.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Amy Mullins 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    241226-N-HJ896-1056 SASEBO, Japan (Dec. 26, 2024) Personnel assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force ship JS Ise (DDH 182) conduct a gift exchange in Sasebo, Japan Dec. 26. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Amy Cocoro Mullins)

    JMSDF
    New Year
    Partnership
    USS America (LHA 6)

