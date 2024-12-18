Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE collects debris in North Carolina [Image 1 of 11]

    USACE collects debris in North Carolina

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.26.2024

    Photo by Nayelli Guerrero 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    At the Brusch Creek Temporary Debris & Reduction Site near Fairview, North Carolina, USACE contractors unload vegetative debris collected from surrounding areas.

    Date Taken: 12.26.2024
    Date Posted: 12.26.2024 17:30
    Photo ID: 8816191
    VIRIN: 241226-A-FU271-1049
    Resolution: 5568x3128
    Size: 5.65 MB
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    north carolina
    USACE
    Helene24

