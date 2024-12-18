Night Flight Quarters Aboard the USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79)

MEDITERRANEAN SEA – (Dec. 23, 2024) Airman Amech Scottnanton assists with the landing of a MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 60, Detachment 2, on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79), Dec. 23, 2024. Oscar Austin is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)
