    Night Flight Quarters Aboard the USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) [Image 6 of 7]

    Night Flight Quarters Aboard the USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79)

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    12.22.2024

    Photo by Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino 

    USS OSCAR AUSTIN (DDG 79)

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA – (Dec. 23, 2024) Airman Amech Scottnanton assists with the landing of a MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 60, Detachment 2, on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79), Dec. 23, 2024. Oscar Austin is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2024
    Date Posted: 12.26.2024 15:36
    Photo ID: 8816168
    VIRIN: 241223-N-FS061-2005
    Resolution: 5775x3850
    Size: 8.99 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Night Flight Quarters Aboard the USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) [Image 7 of 7], by SN Jasmin L. Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    US Sixth Fleet
    Europe
    Jaguars
    HSM60
    USNAVEU

