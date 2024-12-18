Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

This is the fourth lumbar vertebra of British Army Maj. Gen. Edward Braddock who was killed during the French and Indian War on July 9, 1755, on the bank of the Monongahela River. [AFIP 0287583]

(National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron)