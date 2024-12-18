Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lumbar Vertebra [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Lumbar Vertebra

    UNITED STATES

    12.15.2024

    Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron 

    National Museum of Health and Medicine

    This is the fourth lumbar vertebra of British Army Maj. Gen. Edward Braddock who was killed during the French and Indian War on July 9, 1755, on the bank of the Monongahela River. [AFIP 0287583]
    (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2024
    Date Posted: 12.26.2024 11:49
    Photo ID: 8816016
    VIRIN: 241216-D-FY143-8687
    Resolution: 2776x1851
    Size: 3.22 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lumbar Vertebra [Image 2 of 2], by Kevin Sommer Giron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lumbar Vertebra
    Lumbar Vertebra

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    French and Indian War
    Medical Museum
    NMHM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download