    XCTC D+13 [Image 5 of 5]

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cornelius McLean 

    20th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers from 2nd Squad, Fox Troop, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment conduct battle drills as part of the eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) on June 16, 2024, at Fort Cavazos, Texas. XCTC is the Army National Guard's capstone training event, organized by First Army, to help Brigade Combat Teams achieve T-Level 3 (T3) training readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Neil McLean)

