Lieutenant Tyler Grills (Right) and District 5 Command Master Chief Ann Logan (Left) disembarking a 29ft response boat at Special Missions Training Center (SMTC), Camp Lejeune, December 12, 2024. SMTC Boat Tactics Branch demonstrated training drills performed in our courses for observation of the U.S. Coast Guard District 5 Command. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Crystal Burgess)