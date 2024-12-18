Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Univeristy of Hawaii at Manoa Navy ROTC Commissioning Ceremony [Image 5 of 7]

    Univeristy of Hawaii at Manoa Navy ROTC Commissioning Ceremony

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Sypert 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Vice Adm. Blake Converse, deputy commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left, administers the Oath of Office to University of Hawaii at Manoa (UH) Navy ROTC Midshipman 1st Class Kirsten Spillman, center, and Midshipman 1st Class Raphael Blair during a commissioning ceremony aboard the Battleship Missouri Memorial, Dec. 20, 2024. This is the third commissioning ceremony for UH midshipmen since the program was established in 2021. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Sypert)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.23.2024 16:32
    Photo ID: 8814917
    VIRIN: 241220-N-TT639-1077
    Resolution: 6581x4701
    Size: 991.46 KB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
    COMPACFLT
    Commissioning
    UH ROTC

