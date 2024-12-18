PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 20, 2024) – A Crash and Salvage team observes flight operations on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN) 70, Dec. 20, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan D. McLearnon)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2024 22:15
|Photo ID:
|8813383
|VIRIN:
|241220-N-GC639-1305
|Resolution:
|6451x4300
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the Philippine Sea [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Ryan McLearnon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.