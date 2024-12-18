U.S. Navy Band Unites Through Music at Camp Lemonnier

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Musician 3rd Class Robert Novoa, lead vocalist of U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Rock Band, Flagship, performs for U.S., Djiboutian and allied service members and civilians during Partner Appreciation Day on Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 20, 2024.



U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.



Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. The installation provides world-class support for service members, transient U.S. assets and 36 local tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Patricia Elkins)