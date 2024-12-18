319th Reconnaissance Wing Global Hawk Static Display

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A graphic illustrates the process of controlling the RQ-4 at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, Nov. 10, 2024. The illustration is intended to help sensor operators and maintainers of the 319th Reconnaissance Wing educate base tour groups about their jobs. (U.S. Air Force graphic created by SrA Raisa Christie)