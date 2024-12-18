Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Abraham Lincoln returns to homeport after deployment [Image 1 of 2]

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Shepard Fosdyke Jackson 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    241220-N-GC617-1035 SAN DIEGO (Dec. 20, 2024) Rear Adm. Adan Cruz, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 3 addresses news outlets on the pier. The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 3, returns to Naval Air Station North Island following deployment to the U.S. 3rd Fleet, U.S. 7th Fleet and U.S. 5th Fleet areas of operation. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic and relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations – from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Shepard Fosdyke-Jackson)

    This work, USS Abraham Lincoln returns to homeport after deployment [Image 2 of 2], by SA Shepard Fosdyke Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group Returns to San Diego After 3rd, 5th and 7th Fleet Deployment

    USS Abraham Lincoln
    U.S. Navy
    CVN 72
    rthp
    Return to Home Port

