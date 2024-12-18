Date Taken: 12.12.2024 Date Posted: 12.20.2024 16:05 Photo ID: 8812545 VIRIN: 241213-N-KH157-9264 Resolution: 4788x3192 Size: 14.78 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, NAVSUP FLC San Diego Logistics Support Representative Training Increases Fleet Reserve Warfighter Readiness [Image 2 of 2], by Frank Valdez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.