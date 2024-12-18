Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bureau of Navy Medicine and Surgery at Kansas City Navy Week 11-15 November 2024 [Image 3 of 3]

    Bureau of Navy Medicine and Surgery at Kansas City Navy Week 11-15 November 2024

    KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alejandra Ramirez Alarcon 

    Naval Medical Research Command

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Nov. 11, 2024) Rear Adm. Walter Brafford, Commander, Naval Medical Forces Support Command & Chief, U.S. Navy Dental Corps (center), and representatives from Navy Medicine meet with health sciences recruitment leaders from the University of Missouri-Kansas City during Navy Week Kansas City in efforts to discuss partnership resources for future medical leaders. Since 2005, America’s Navy has come home to up to 15 cities across the country every year. The Navy Week program has served as the Navy’s principal outreach effort into areas of the nation without a significant Navy presence, with over 300 Navy Weeks held in 95 different U.S. cities. Navy Medicine, represented by more than 44,000 highly-trained military and civilian health care professionals, provides enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea and ashore. (U.S. Navy photo by Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Alejandra Ramirez Alarcon/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 14:37
    Photo ID: 8812260
    VIRIN: 241111-N-NH901-1742
    Resolution: 1425x878
    Size: 190.88 KB
    Location: KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Bureau of Navy Medicine and Surgery at Kansas City Navy Week 11-15 November 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Alejandra Ramirez Alarcon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NMRC, Navy Medicine, ThisIsNavyMedicine

