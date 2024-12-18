Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-52 Stratofortress conduct sorties within the CENTCOM AOR [Image 4 of 7]

    B-52 Stratofortress conduct sorties within the CENTCOM AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.15.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress strategic bomber assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron flies within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 15, 2024. The B-52H provides strategic options and flexibility to U.S. and coalition senior leaders with the aircraft's ability to employ a wide range of weapons with precision and deliver a decisive response to adversaries who threaten peace and security across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    VIRIN: 241115-F-LY429-1126
