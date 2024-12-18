Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS and JMSDF Wreath/Kadomatsu Exchange 2024 [Image 3 of 4]

    CFAS and JMSDF Wreath/Kadomatsu Exchange 2024

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    12.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sophia Bumps 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Nagasaki-based Japan Self-Defense Force senior enlisted personnel and Chief Petty Officers assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) exchange gifts during an annual holiday wreath and kadomatsu exchange at CFAS Dec. 20, 2024. A kadomatsu is a traditional Japanese New Year decoration placed at the entrance of homes and is believed to welcome the Shinto deity who brings happiness and good fortune on New Year's Day. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 00:25
    Photo ID: 8810639
    VIRIN: 241220-N-II719-1029
    Resolution: 5076x3626
    Size: 3.75 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, CFAS and JMSDF Wreath/Kadomatsu Exchange 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Sophia Bumps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

