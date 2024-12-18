CFAS and JMSDF Wreath/Kadomatsu Exchange 2024

Nagasaki-based Japan Self-Defense Force senior enlisted personnel and Chief Petty Officers assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) exchange gifts during an annual holiday wreath and kadomatsu exchange at CFAS Dec. 20, 2024. A kadomatsu is a traditional Japanese New Year decoration placed at the entrance of homes and is believed to welcome the Shinto deity who brings happiness and good fortune on New Year's Day. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2024 00:25
|Photo ID:
|8810639
|VIRIN:
|241220-N-II719-1029
|Resolution:
|5076x3626
|Size:
|3.75 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
