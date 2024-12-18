Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Bahrain All Hands Call with SECNAV [Image 1 of 2]

    NSA Bahrain All Hands Call with SECNAV

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    12.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Bennett IV 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    MANAMA, Bahrain (Dec. 19, 2024) - Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro speaks with Sailor and Marines attached to NSA Bahrain during a command all hands call, Dec. 19, 2024. NSA Bahrain is situated in the Kingdom of Bahrain and is home to U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (CENTCOM) and U.S. 5th Fleet. NSA Bahrain provides Operational Support to U.S. and Coalition Forces operating throughout the CENTCOM area of responsibility, ensuring security to ships, aircraft, detachments, and remote sites. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV)

