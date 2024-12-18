NSA Bahrain All Hands Call with SECNAV

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MANAMA, Bahrain (Dec. 19, 2024) - Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro speaks with Sailor and Marines attached to NSA Bahrain during a command all hands call, Dec. 19, 2024. NSA Bahrain is situated in the Kingdom of Bahrain and is home to U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (CENTCOM) and U.S. 5th Fleet. NSA Bahrain provides Operational Support to U.S. and Coalition Forces operating throughout the CENTCOM area of responsibility, ensuring security to ships, aircraft, detachments, and remote sites. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV)