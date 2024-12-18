Soldiers and staff members volunteer for the end of the year Arbor Days outside the Soldier Support Center to cultivate a greener future Dec. 19, 2024. A tall lit holiday tree overlooked the community event filling the air with holiday cheer. (U.S. Army Photo by Jason Ragucci, Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office)
Celebrate the Gift of Green: Fort Liberty's Arbor Days Bring Holiday Cheer
