Celebrate the Gift of Green: Fort Liberty's Arbor Days Bring Holiday Cheer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers and staff members volunteer for the end of the year Arbor Days outside the Soldier Support Center to cultivate a greener future Dec. 19, 2024. A tall lit holiday tree overlooked the community event filling the air with holiday cheer. (U.S. Army Photo by Jason Ragucci, Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office)