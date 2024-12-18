Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Celebrate the Gift of Green: Fort Liberty's Arbor Days Bring Holiday Cheer [Image 4 of 4]

    Celebrate the Gift of Green: Fort Liberty's Arbor Days Bring Holiday Cheer

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2024

    Photo by Jason Ragucci 

    Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers and staff members volunteer for the end of the year Arbor Days outside the Soldier Support Center to cultivate a greener future Dec. 19, 2024. A tall lit holiday tree overlooked the community event filling the air with holiday cheer. (U.S. Army Photo by Jason Ragucci, Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office)

