SDF and Coalition Training

A soldier of the Syrian Democratic Force examines detainee hand restraints before movement procedures during the SPECTER Castle Detention Facility Guard Training program facilitated by the 324th Military Police Battalion in Northeast Syria, Nov. 27, 2024. The Soldiers are deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve.



(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Keyona P. Smith)