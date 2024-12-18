Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SDF and Coalition Training [Image 7 of 7]

    SDF and Coalition Training

    SYRIA

    11.26.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Keyona Smith 

    Combined Special Operations Joint Task Force - Levant

    A soldier of the Syrian Democratic Force examines detainee hand restraints before movement procedures during the SPECTER Castle Detention Facility Guard Training program facilitated by the 324th Military Police Battalion in Northeast Syria, Nov. 27, 2024. The Soldiers are deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve.

    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Keyona P. Smith)

