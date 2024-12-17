Camp Casey and PTPI Dongducheon Chapter anual banquet

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Andrew Greider, the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) President at U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey, receives a United Nations exemplary soldier award at the 51st Annual Banquet at Songnae-dong, Dongducheon, Dec. 18. The People to People International (PTPI) Dongducheon Chapter held the event to recognize and award outstanding members for their contributions towards the success of the organization and community. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Pomare Te’o Jr.)