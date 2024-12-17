Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Casey and PTPI Dongducheon Chapter anual banquet [Image 2 of 5]

    Camp Casey and PTPI Dongducheon Chapter anual banquet

    SONGNAE-DONG, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    12.18.2024

    Photo by Spc. Pomare Teo 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. Army Sgt. Lee Jin Wook, a U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Community Relations Assistant, recieves a United Nations exemplary soldier award at the 51st Annual Banquet at Songnae-dong, Dongducheon, Dec. 18. The People to People International (PTPI) Dongducheon Chapter held the event to recognize and award outstanding members for their contributions towards the success of the organization and community. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Pomare Te’o Jr.)

