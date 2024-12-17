Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medal of Honor recipients visit patients, staff at Walter Reed [Image 8 of 8]

    Medal of Honor recipients visit patients, staff at Walter Reed

    12.13.2024

    Photo by Bernard Little 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    U.S. Navy CAPT (Dr.) Melissa Austin, director of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, welcomes Medal of Honor recipients to WRNMMC to visit with patients and staff on Dec. 13, 2024.

    Medal of Honor
    Walter Reed
    MoH

