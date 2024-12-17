Soldiers listen as Michelle Walker speaks about the Protestant Women of the Chapel during the Community Information Exchange held Dec. 13 in the 1917 Club at Fort Jackson. Fort Jackson leadership conducts the quarterly meetings where organizations and directorates from across the installation provide updates on new and existing programs, projects and events.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2024 15:06
|Photo ID:
|8807859
|VIRIN:
|241213-A-ZN169-1071
|Resolution:
|5414x3562
|Size:
|5.67 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 241213-A-ZN169-1071, by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Garrison reaches out to post community
No keywords found.